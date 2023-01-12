ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.40-$13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94 billion-$8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.65-$11.85 EPS.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.80.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $224.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $297.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

