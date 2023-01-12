Insider Selling: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Sells 246,449 Shares of Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Jason R. Kelly sold 246,449 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $396,782.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,734,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,942,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:DNA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 27,453,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,080,285. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a current ratio of 11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 291,106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

