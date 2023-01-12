Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $387,500.00.

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 910,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,082. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.82. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 384.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INDI. TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

