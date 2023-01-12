Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,999.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 244.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.