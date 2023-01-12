Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $51,768.84 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $51,768.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,481.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Bank of America began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insmed to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Insmed to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

