J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after purchasing an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $125.04 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

