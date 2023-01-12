J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.