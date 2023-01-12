J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

