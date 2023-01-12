J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 89,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.