Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVLP)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RVL Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.27% and a negative net margin of 124.13%.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.9 %

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

