Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $6.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

