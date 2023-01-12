Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. Joystick has a market cap of $39.42 million and $53,047.73 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042239 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018118 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00236892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19316787 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $47,402.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

