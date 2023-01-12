Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $40.48 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00004037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $286.85 million and $40.48 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00081255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00065261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 376,432,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,469,285 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.