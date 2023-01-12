Kava (KAVA) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $272.76 million and approximately $26.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00083994 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00064048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 376,018,179 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,054,678 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

