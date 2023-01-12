Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $227.69 and last traded at $227.69. Approximately 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.20.

Kingdee International Software Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

