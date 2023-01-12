KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $752.22

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $752.22 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03576002 USD and is down -19.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $550.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

