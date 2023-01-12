LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Trading Up 14.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 3,371,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 655,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

