Leuthold Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,530,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after buying an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,335,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,397,000 after buying an additional 156,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $110.00 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

