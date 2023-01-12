Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 11,591 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the third quarter worth $791,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

