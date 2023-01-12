Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $27.56 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.14.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

