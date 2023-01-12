Lumi Credits (LUMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,626.88 Billion

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $60.10 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

