Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106.50 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.28). Approximately 181,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 150,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of £162.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,161.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
