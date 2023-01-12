Mdex Price Reaches $0.0753 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0753 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,101,779 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

