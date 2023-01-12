Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment House LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $111.07 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $281.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

