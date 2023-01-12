MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $93.91 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $93.91 million and $2.92 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $21.20 or 0.00112648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00235916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

