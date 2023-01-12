Michelle Robertson Sells 1,752 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $14,296.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,530 shares in the company, valued at $657,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $23.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

About Editas Medicine

Get Rating

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

