Michelle Robertson Sells 1,752 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $14,296.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,530 shares in the company, valued at $657,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $610.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $23.59.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EDIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.
About Editas Medicine
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
