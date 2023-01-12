Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 0.8%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 529,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

