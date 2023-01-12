Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Monolithic Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $397.37 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after purchasing an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,483,975.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock valued at $31,637,469 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.