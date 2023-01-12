Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0744 on Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $248,708.63 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can now be bought for $0.0744 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

