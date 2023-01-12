NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,991.97

NFT (NFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. In the last week, NFT has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $571,321.42 and approximately $1,991.97 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00042319 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005475 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00240694 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01551534 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,991.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

