Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomura Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 3,300.00 to 3,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

