Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Oak Street Health has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.28 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,100. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

