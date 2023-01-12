Oppenheimer Weighs in on Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $95.64 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2023 earnings at $23.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $60.13 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $26.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,224.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,001.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,900.54. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

