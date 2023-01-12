Orbs Trading Up 12% This Week (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Orbs token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $69.14 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00436514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,803.21 or 0.30831821 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00979060 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

