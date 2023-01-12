Paragon Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

