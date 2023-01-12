Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:PRMRF)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $22.12 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $465.65 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paramount Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.