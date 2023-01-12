Parthenon LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJR stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.03. 109,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773,813. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.49.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.