Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 8.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 249,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,646,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.
Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.62). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.
