Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Trading Down 8.3%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.57. 249,155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,646,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.62). As a group, equities analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

Featured Stories

