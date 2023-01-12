Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $482.24. 5,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,237. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

