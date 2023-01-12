PlatinX Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlatinX has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $447,012.94 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

