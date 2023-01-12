Prom (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $4.11 or 0.00021792 BTC on popular exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $75.07 million and $2.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042235 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005295 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00236342 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

