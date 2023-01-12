PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) COO Sells $99,543.84 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) COO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $99,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,692.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,620,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,153,000 after buying an additional 575,273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 440,850 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,419,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 520,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

