Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Caleres, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:CAL)

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caleres in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CL King cut their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $807.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. Caleres has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $692,710. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 40.1% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 35.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

