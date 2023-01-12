Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.18.

Shares of COF opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

