Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

Intel stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

