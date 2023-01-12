QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Price Down 15.2% This Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $254,436.62 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00005667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 1.07437523 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $72,643.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

