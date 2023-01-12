QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $117.32 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. QUASA has a market cap of $117.32 million and $122,986.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00042055 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00235916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158191 USD and is up 13.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $126,314.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

