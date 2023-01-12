R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $99.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $114.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

