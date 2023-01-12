Radio Caca Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $62.04 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.97 or 0.01537498 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007830 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000232 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017723 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00033293 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000483 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.01795362 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

