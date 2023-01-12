Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Down 1.3%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 107.66 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.33). Approximately 693,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,011,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.80 ($1.35).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on shares of Reach in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £253.92 million and a P/E ratio of 385.71.

In other Reach news, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43), for a total value of £55,206.45 ($67,259.32). In related news, insider Jim Mullen sold 156,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11), for a total transaction of £142,496.90 ($173,607.33). Also, insider Simon Fuller sold 47,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £55,206.45 ($67,259.32). Insiders sold a total of 524,701 shares of company stock valued at $51,542,009 over the last three months.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

